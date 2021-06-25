If hybrid and electric cars are the most discussed of the moment, also for an important political discourse that could lead to radical changes in the market in the future, in the Italian list there are still several noteworthy petrol and diesel cars. These are cars that with the Euro 6 regulation can allow a lower quantity of emissions compared to a national fleet that is always quite old. Before saying goodbye to the internal combustion engines, therefore, there is still some space: and that is where the renewed Citroën C3 Aircross, proven by Formulapassion.it in the very varied roads between Varese and Novara.

Going into more detail, the C3 Aircross we tested is equipped with a BlueHDi 110 S&S diesel with Shine Pack trim and a brand new color, pastel Khaki Gray. Taking into account a figure on CO2 emissions from 110.18 to 131.71 g / km, we are faced with a car that in a region like Lombardy can still take advantage of the bonuses for the purchase of a new car . The standard equipment of this version includes the navigator with European maps, the automatic climate control, the LED headlights, the Keyless access, the start & stop button, the 17-inch diamond alloy wheels. For driving aids, front and rear parking sensors, parking camera, lane keeping alert, hill start assistance and emergency braking are available.

The French car is well organized in the controls and offers a spacious interior, also designed for rear passengers thanks to the presence of the opening on the roof that is very ‘summer’. It was not a problem to endure the heat inside the C3 Aircross, but above all it was not difficult to get used to a diesel that offers a good boost even in city start & stop situations, as well as in dealing with tight hairpin bends. If you want to pull her neck, the machine responds well and the tonnage, especially considering the height, is not an obstacle. But the natural habitat of the C3 Aircross is certainly tranquility; the outing in company; the regular step. In this sense, it is a car designed for company trips, with the addition of an optimized sound even for those sitting in the back. Also noteworthy are the Advanced Comfort seats, with the comfort guaranteed by a high-density foam, 15 mm thick, which gives softness and support to the driver and passengers. The seat is in fact quite enveloping and is easily adjustable.

Citroën no longer runs behind the Germans

In Italy, the car we tested has a list price of 25,800 euros; while for the basic Live version, with PureTech 110 petrol, it starts at 19,800 euros. It is a set-up equipped with Hill Assist, speed governor and limiter, split rear seat, speed limit recognition, fatigue detector. At the top of the range, on the other hand, is the BlueHDi diesel with automatic transmission at 27,550 euros, always in the Shine Pack configuration.