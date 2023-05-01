This Citroën C3 Aircross is really super practical, man!

Not every dog ​​is called Fikkie. And not every dog ​​named Fikkie is identical. With this enormous worldliness, we present to you… the Citroen C3 Aircross. That’s a compact B-segment crossover-esque thingy. Basically it’s just a compact family car, but this one has been made extra exciting with some extra plastic, latex and rubber.

The current generation has been around since 2017 and received a major facelift in 2021 with a much more aggressive front and tighter interior.

Above is the European, below the CC24

New Citroen C3 Aircross

Now it’s time for one Others Citroen C3 Aircross. This one gets the chassis code ‘CC24’ and is a different beast (have a look). In terms of external features, it appears to be an identical car, until you put them side by side. The idea is largely the same, but the headlights of the CC24 are larger, while the rear is quite different.

As you can see, the CC24 is also a lot longer. That is not because of the nicer proportions (hahahaha), but to create more space. You can go out with seven people in this Citroën C3 Aircross. See, that’s handy. you used to need a huge Citroën Evasion or Grand C4 Picasso to be able to take that many people in a Citroën.

Bad news

Interested? Bad news: this type of Citroen C3 Aircross is not coming to the Netherlands. It is a completely different car than the one we get. This CC24 is intended for markets such as South America, South-East Asia and India. That means that this version is cheaper and less attractive. Don’t underestimate safety and environmental friendliness either. The car looks like a 2023 model, but from a technical point of view you’re going back ten years.

The platform, CMD, is basically identical to ours. However, the chassis has been extended and tailored to local requirements. The chassis has also been modified to be able to drive a little off-road. The party starts with a 1.2 PureTech three-cylinder, which drives the front wheels via a manual six-speed gearbox. Still enjoying it, isn’t it?

