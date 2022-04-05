The new special series arrives in Italian dealerships Citroën C-Series. available on C3, C3 Aircrossand on the new ones C5 Aircross SUV And C5 Aircross Hybrid Plug-in. This version with a rich standard equipment in the Citroën range ranks among the levels Feel Pack And Shine Pack.

Citroën C-Series special series, features

The letter “C” of C-Series obviously refers to the Citroën “C” and refers to the “C” for Comfort. The letter “C” also refers to the Connectivityin addition to Calm which derives from a relaxing driving experience, and to the Character that defines the unique identity of Citroën models.

For this new edition, Citroën has developed a new Pack Color Anodised Bronzewith touches of intense bronze color, which give a mix of elegance and dynamism to the whole.

Citroën C3 Aircross in the C-Series special series

In addition, the models of the C-Series 2022 differ in the embossed badge with the name of the limited series, which is placed on the front fenders or on the front doors, depending on the model. The level of equipment is enhanced based on the models and specificities of the countries.

Citroën C3 C-Series special series

The new Citroën C3 C-Series, based on the Feel Pack version, we find some touches in the Anodised Bronze color, on the roof, on the side Airbumps, in the fog lamp profiles and on the rear pillars. Also on the body there is the new badge “C-Series” located on the driver’s door, under the rear-view mirror.

The C3 Series retains the alloy wheels from 16 ” Diamond Matrix of the Feel Pack version and the internal environment covered in Mica Frey fabric.

Citroën C3 in the C-Series special series

Inside, the Citroën C3 C-Series retains the standard environment with Mica Gray fabric upholstery while the standard features include electrically foldable mirrors, sequential electric front and rear windows. Prices for the C3 C-Series start at € 19,050 (including VAT).

Citroën C3 Aircross C-Series, features

The new C-Series special version of the C3 Aircross SUV offers the new as standard 16 ” X Cross Diamond alloy wheelsthe Mica Gray interior environment with fabric seat upholstery and the dashboard in Gray Origami Toe Delice.

Citroën C3 Aircross C-Series

Furthermore, on this special series we find all the equipment of the Feel setup: Connect Box service (emergency and assistance calls), automatic climate control, automatic windscreen wipers with rain sensor, electrically foldable mirrors, electric rear windows, or even the roof. Pearl Black contrast for greater customization. As an option there are the Grip Control with Hill Assist, heated front seats and heated windscreen.

Try Citroen C3 Aircross VIDEO

C3 Aircross C-Series prices start at 23,500 euros (VAT included), with the special series which is available in petrol engines PureTech 110 S&S and diesel BlueHDi 110 S&S.

Citroën C5 Aircross C-Series SUV, features

The Citroën C5 Aircross SUV in the C-Series special series is offered with the new Pack Color Anodised Bronze, on the Airbumps, on the front air intakes and in the ‘C-Series’ badge on the front left side of the vehicle. From a technical point of view it is equipped as standard with the suspension with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions and is available in conjunction with an engine plug-in hybrid 225 Ë-EAT8 and units gas And diesel (PureTech 130 S&S and BlueHDi 130 S&S, both with 6-speed manual gearbox and EAT8 automatic gearbox).

Citroën C5 Aircross C-Series Plug-In Hybrid

Citroën C5 Aircross C-Series SUV prices start at 33,200 euros (VAT included) in the thermal versions and from 44,600 euros (VAT included) in the Plug-in Hybrid version.

Citroën C-Series special series prices

