The Citroën Basalt is short and snappy.

The coupe SUV started out as a real showpiece, with cars like the BMW X6 and later the Mercedes GLE. However, the common man also wants a coupe-SUV, because eh… yes, we don't really know why. But there is a market for it, so that is why there are now cars like the Volkswagen Taigo and the Renault Arkana.

Citroën now presents a coupe SUV that is even smaller: the Basalt. This is still a concept car, so the name may still change. C3X or C3 Coupé is an obvious choice, because this Basalt is based on the same platform as the new ë-C3. This will make it an affordable model anyway.

In terms of nose, this Citroën Basalt looks a lot like the new C3 Aircross, which is not coming to Europe. Strangely enough, this car also still has the old Citroën logo, while there is now a new oval emblem. Not that we mind, because the old logo is much nicer.

From the rear, the Basalt really has its own look compared to the other Citroëns. Of course it looks a bit unusual, such a compact coupe-SUV, but that also suits the brand. And there have been French cars with crazier butts.

For those who like this mega-hip B-segmenter, we have bad news: the car will not come to Europe for the time being (just like the aforementioned Aircross). The Basalt is intended for South America and India. It will be on the market there next year.

But never say never: this car, or a variation on it, could still come to Europe. After all, a compact coupe SUV is a model that Western Europeans are also enthusiastic about.

