The lack of components has opened a reflection on the possibilities coming from the spare parts sector, with particular attention to what they are the possibilities offered by the circular economy. Chance that Citroen has taken advantage of the B Parts program which offers customers the opportunity to access a range of used spare parts that meet their needs. A path that allows you to save on average 70% compared to new spare parts.

“As in all of Europe, the fleet is aging and needs maintenance in order to last over time. Used spare parts become indispensable when 10 years after the end of production of a vehicle they are no longer manufactured or when the prices and delivery times of new spare parts have become incompatible with the expectations of motorists “ explained Laurent Barria, Citroën Marketing and Communications Director. Citroën’s offer of used parts includes more than 200,000 references in stock across seven product families: bodywork, lighting, electrical and electronic parts, interiors, engine, transmission and suspension. The offer comes from the B-Parts catalog, the European leader in the online distribution of used auto parts, in which the Stellantis group invested in 2020. All the pieces in the catalog are original and come from end-of-life vehicles (ELV), dismantled by a network of a hundred certified professional partners throughout Europe and sold in more than 155 countries worldwide.

Available from the beginning of September on the Citroën website in Italybut also in many European countries (Germany, Spain, France, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland, Austria, Finland, Denmark, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland), the range of used Citroën spare parts is accompanied by a guarantee of 12 months, which commits the manufacturer to guarantee the quality of its products to motorist customers.

On the site, the search for spare parts is carried out by indicating the vehicle registration number or the reference of the original spare part. It is also possible to make a selection by vehicle model and view all used spare parts available for all product families in the catalog, with delivery times ranging from one to four days. The customer can thus undertake the replacement of a piece, initially not foreseen because it is not essential, to improve the general conditions of his vehicle, such as the ceiling light, a sun visor or a window lifter. An alert system allows the customer to be notified when a missing product returns to the warehouse. Prices are displayed transparently and include VAT and delivery costs, as well as availability and delivery dates. Customer service is available Monday through Friday via email, phone or chat to assist the driver in ordering the correct part for repair. Returns can be made within 14 days. These recycled parts can also be ordered from Citroën’s network of authorized repairers, through a dedicated access in the Service Box, which will be able to carry out the associated maintenance services at the customer’s request.