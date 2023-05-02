Same dates as the Giro d’Italia, same roads as the Giro d’Italia. But it’s not the Giro d’Italia. Let’s talk about the Giro-E, which as you can guess from the name looks at sustainability through technology electric: takes place in parallel with the maximum cycling competition, and will see the pedal assisted bicycles in the race go on stage in 20 stages with a daily distance included between 70 and 100 kilometreseven if unlike the actual Giro d’Italia the starting locations and the mileage of each stage differ, which is clearly lower.

Citroën at the forefront

Among the protagonists of this Giro-E there will also be Citroën, which will take part in the event with the team “FLY CITROEN“, a cycling training born in 2013 that collaborates with important companies in the sports sector and has been supported by important companies in the pharmaceutical sector. Giro-E is a race amateur and non-competitivewhich means that anyone who knows how to ride a bicycle will be able to participate in one or more stages of the initiative.

From cars to e-bikes

“This Giro-E allows us to enhance some of the values ​​that we as a brand share to the fullest extent, one above all the sustainability: think, for example, of the ‘Bici-Scuola’ project, with which we aim to build young people who pay attention to the environment – said Alessandro Musumeci, Marketing Director of Citroën Italia – The ‘FLY CITROEN’ team will follow all twenty stages of the Giro-E with two examples of the ë-C4 X flagship, among the few cars of the event to be powered completely electric. We want to show that these cars can also be suitable for driving very long distances: just consider that, between the stops and the transfers, our cars will cover thousands of kilometres”.

An ideal car

The absolute protagonists of this Giro-E will therefore not only be the e-bikes, but also the Citroën ë-C4 X. We are talking about a completely electric car, which boasts a range of 360 km in the WLTP cycle, an electric motor of 100 kW and 136 HP and a fast charge of 100 km in 10 min with DC at 100 kW. And what better occasion to see her at work than at Giro-E 2023? The appointment is therefore set for next May 6th. And finally, we remind you that throughout the duration of the event, as well as in the following weeks, Citroën dealerships are planned dedicated events, in which the “FLY CITROEN” team itself will participate.