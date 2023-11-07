Citroën returns to EICMA. For the third consecutive year the Double Chevron brand will participate in the International Two Wheel Exhibition, now in its eightieth edition. The French brand will be present at the show dedicated to motorbikes with its interpretation of sustainable urban mobility thanks to Citroen Ami which will be the protagonist of the event which will take place in Milan Rho-Fiera from 7 to 12 November.

There is also Citroen My Ami Buggy

The French car manufacturer’s electric quadricycle will be present in the Urban Mobility area of ​​the Dueruote space (pavilion 15, stand Q20), not only with the standard version but also the Citroën My Ami Buggy. Furthermore, for EICMA visitors, the French brand has provided a special offer dedicated to Ami, namely the warranty extended up to 36 months. For those who participate in the 2023 edition of the International Two-Wheel Exhibition, it will also be possible to try the French brand’s vehicle, with test drives dedicated to both models.

Citroen ready for EICMA

“We are very pleased to participate with our Citroën Ami at the EICMA, as it represents an innovative and original mobility solution in which we strongly believe and which is increasingly requested of us by an increasingly vast and diversified clientele – explained Giovanni Falcone, Managing Director of Citroen Italia – Our values ​​are environmental sustainability, simplicity, comfort and boldness and we believe that joining the Milanese event with AMI represents them all very well. And we are equally happy to celebrate in this prestigious venue the success of Citroën Ami – 100% ëlectric, a non-conformist and revolutionary vehicle, which has exceeded 13,000 orders in Italy since its launch, confirming itself as the leader in the electric quadricycle sector with a share of market share of over 60%”.

Ami’s solution

Citroen Ami represents an electric urban mobility solution: powered by an 8 HP electric motor, thanks to its 5.5 kWh lithium ion battery it can guarantee a range of up to 75 km and can be fully recharged in just 3 hours with a common 220 V socket. The Double Chevron battery-powered quadricycle can be driven from the age of 14 by those in possession of an AM licence.