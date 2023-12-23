The versatility of the Citroën Ami is also reflected in the approach of the French electric quadricycle which discovers a new vocation in the tourism and hotel sectors. For example, the Double Chevron micromobility vehicle was chosen by a series of accommodation facilities to be made available to guests as a vehicle for discovering road, naturalistic and urban itineraries.

Citroen Ami protagonist

It happened for example in the Hotel Posta e Catturani in Madonna di Campiglio, a fascinating mountain resort in Trentino-Alto Adige and in Palazzo Montemartini in the center of Rome. Thanks to Citroën Ami, the customers of the two facilities will be able to experience electric mobility in a wonderful Alpine context, with the extraordinary choreography of the Dolomite peaks, without worrying about parking even in high season and with the advantage of being conveniently connected to the centre.

The Citroen project

“We are proud that Citroën Ami has been chosen as the mobility solution by such renowned hotels, – commented Alessandro Musumeci, Marketing Director of Citroën Italia – in a sector where it is essential to know how to offer diversified, original and memorable services and experiences! Citroën Ami best expresses these elements because it is a unique, modern and innovative object that expresses all the audacity of our Brand, which has always been close to people, attentive to their mobility needs in daily life and which places serenity and well-being at the forefront center of customer experience. I believe that Citroën Ami can also represent a concrete source of inspiration for other tourist facilities, interested in offering their customers unique experiences, in the name of well-being and respect for the environment.”

The characteristics of Citroen Ami

Citroen Ami allows you to travel in electric mode with a range of 75 km thanks to its 5.5 kWh battery. The battery can be recharged in 3 hours with a 220V domestic socket. The French quadricycle can be driven from the age of 14 with an AM licence. It is powered by an 8 HP engine.