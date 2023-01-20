Citroen Ami depopulated in Italy. The small electric car of the French brand has reached a new milestone in our country: 10,000 ordersregistered in less than three years: in fact, we recall that Citroen launched Ami on the Italian market in April 2020. If we look only at the year that has just ended, there were 3,614 registrations collected by Citroen Ami, with a 56% increase compared to the previous year which has allowed the small battery-powered vehicle to become the leader in the electric quadricycle sector with a 55% market share.

Many i strengths of Citroen Ami that have been appreciated by the Italian public, starting from the fact that they can already be driven from the age of 14, with the only constraint of having obtained the certificate of suitability for the AM driving licence. But that’s not all: with zero CO2 emissions, the small battery-powered French brand guarantees a range of up to 75 km thanks to a 5.4 kWh lithium-ion battery, which recharges to 80% in about three hours and half with a standard 220V electrical outlet using the cable provided on board. Right from the start Ami met with great success, but this did not limit Citroen’s ambitions: and in fact, recently the battery has benefited from minor modifications with the aim of optimizing dynamic performance during specific driving conditions, such as the presence of cold weather, steep slopes and others.

In view of the future, Citroen has already promised that at the end of the first quarter of this year the AMI range will be enriched by the adventurous version “My AMI Buggy”: will be marketed with a new one limited series of 1,000 unitsa decision that the French brand has defined “good news for all those who did not have time to buy the first version of this event series, whose first 50 copies sold out in just 18 minutes on June 21st last year”.