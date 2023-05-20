You can subvert the whole point of a Citroën Ami and turn it into a luxurious thing, even with Aston Martin sauce!

The Citroën Ami is a special one. It started as a form of stripped-down mobility in France, where the Ami has to offer solutions for literally every budget. You can buy, lease, borrow, or share it. In the latter case, it becomes a kind of four-wheeled Felyx scooter: then young people without a sense of responsibility can also use it. With all its consequences.

Undressed

But Citroën also takes that stripped down very seriously. Because if you want to buy one, you will lose 7,790 euros in France. In the Netherlands you can buy the rebadged Opel Rocks-e for 7,399 euros through unofficial constructions or lease it for 189 euros per month. Then it is officially registered as a brommobiel, but then you can drive it from the age of 16. How do you make a car so accessible and cheap? By actually leaving out everything you can leave out. You really don’t have to expect more than a steering wheel, four wheels and two seats. The small electric motor with ditto battery is also not a stripe tractor and the thing can go about 45 km / h.

Fun fact: the thing is perfectly symmetrical. The Citroën Ami has an identical front and rear bumper, the windows are the same at the front as at the rear, even the door has a mirrored hinge on each side (the driver’s door opens the ‘right’ side, the passenger door is a suicide door). This so that only one of everything had to be developed and replacement parts are dirt cheap. Fair is fair, we think it’s smart. Yet it is proof that cars have become outrageously expensive, because all this poverty does not even cost ridiculously less than a Hyundai i10, Dacia Sandero or Peugeot 107 when they debuted.

Expensive Amy

Yes, we call it poverty, but understandable poverty. The idea is really cool, but no one is ever going to claim that the Ami is a luxurious thing. For the price of an F1 Hotel, you should not expect that you have booked a Ritz-Carlton. You can, however, try to apply the Ritz-Carlton wallpaper and duvet cover to an F1 Hotel. As far as we are concerned, that analogy sums up the Citroën Ami by Castagna well.

Castagna turned the Ami into quite a luxurious thing! The Italian firm took care of the interior of the microcar to give it a little more jeez. Suddenly Alcantara can be detected. The seats are now covered with leather and do we really see high-pile carpet there? Yellow pinstriping has also been added in many places to also have a bit of color.

Aston Martin

Upgrading a supermini to something luxurious: we immediately get Aston Martin Cygnet flashbacks. Proof that something cheap will always feel cheap, regardless of the price tag. Coincidence, because this Citroën Ami by Castagna is also inspired by an Aston Martin.

The luxurious Ami is a present for the 16-year-old son of a wealthy dad from Monaco. His daily transport is an Aston Martin DBS Superleggera. Since the son is still just too young for a block in dad’s Aston, the Ami had to offer solace. Castagna was called in because of course you don’t want to drive the same car as the mob’s shared cars.

Even the exterior has therefore been made a little extra chic. Normally you don’t have a choice in terms of colors: you get a kind of bluish matte gray and the only visual upgrade is orange accents. The Castagna Ami is matte black with high-gloss black details. The bumpers around the license plate, for example, as well as the ‘grille’ where you will find the Citroën logo and the direction indicators. High-gloss black five-spoke wheels, which almost resemble those of the DBS, complete the set.

Bring out

The Ami is a car of savings, to also save money. Adding luxury leather seats and Alcantara to that somewhat undermines the purpose of the car. Well, then you have something unique. At least, for now. Castagna custom made the car for the wealthy Monaco dad, but the parts can be offered separately. For about 650 to ‘several thousands of euros’ you too can own a luxurious Ami. If you want.

