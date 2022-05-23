Citroen Do you love was presented to the Italian market as a revolutionary, nonconformist and above all accessible electric mobility object, also from an economic point of view. And the concept of accessibility becomes even more protagonist thanks to incentives: due to its electric engine, the new Ami benefits from the new government subsidies provided for low-emission vehicles, and is available in our country with some even more advantageous offers. We remind you that in Italy the range of the French battery-powered microcar comes in eight different versions.

The flagship offer with leasing formula for private customers with 2022 state incentives for Citroen Ami electric customized with one of the 4 Color Packs includes 47 monthly fees of 80 euros per month with zero advance. We are talking about an extremely flexible proposal, which allows the customer to change some parameters of the lease according to their specific needs (you can change the duration, the amount of the first rent, etc.). Those who want to buy the car immediately online, with a discount of 30% on the list price deriving from the 2022 state incentive (and if you add the scrapping of a vehicle of the same category, the advantages reach 40% of the list price ), the final price of Citroen Ami in the AMI AMI version is equal to 5,108 euros. A discount therefore of over 2,000 euros, if we consider that the price list of this version of the French electric microcar starts at 7,600 euros.

“Unique, original and nonconformist micro-mobility object, Citroen Ami – 100% ëlectric has created a real industry revolution and represents an innovative response to the challenges of urban mobility – explains Citroen through an official note – In Italy, since its launch in 2021, it continues to collect a great success with the public. In the first four months of 2022 it confirmed itself in first place in the light quadricycle segment with a share of 35%, a share that rises to 71% considering only the electric light quadricycle segment ”.