Electric mobility becomes more accessible than ever with the Citroen Ami for All project which transforms the Double Chevron battery-powered quadricycle into a vehicle also suitable for people with disabilities. The very small draft vehicle of the French brand has been made even more accessible thanks to a transformation carried out in collaboration with PIMAS, an expert in the transformation of vehicles for people with reduced mobility. The Ami For All concept car will be on display at the Autonomic Show in Paris, at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center, until 8 June 2023.

Love For All

This prototype is designed to be driven by people with reduced mobility who no longer have the use of at least one lower limb, especially people in wheelchairs. The prototype includes technical developments such as a greater opening angle of the doors, equipment for transferring the wheelchair to the seat (footboard and straps), mechanical and manual controls for accelerating and braking, a ball on the steering wheel to facilitate driving and a solution smart for transporting the wheelchair inside or outside the passenger compartment.

The transformation of Citroen Ami

The PMR adaptation of Ami for All is standardized and easy to fit, regardless of which version of Ami the customer chooses. It was designed and built in collaboration with PIMAS, a leading company in the transformation of vehicles for people with reduced mobility. The Ami for All transformation focuses on the mechanical adaptation of the cabin, so that people with leg disabilities can easily access and drive the car. This involved reworking the accessibility of the driver’s door, the onboard transfer device, moving the throttle and brake controls to hand height, and adapting the interior space to accommodate a disassembled wheelchair. Ami presents an interesting solution to get on board. Getting in and out is easy thanks to the wide door and rear-hinged door opening on the driver’s side. The door hinge angle has been increased to allow customers to position a wheelchair parallel to the passenger compartment sill after opening the driver’s door. A removable and retractable shelf is then opened to allow the person to be transferred independently from the wheelchair into the passenger compartment. Using a strap attached to the top of the internal door frame, the customer moves from the wheelchair to the driver’s seat. The operation takes only a few minutes. Once on board and ready to go, the driver has a ball on the steering wheel, which makes it easier to grip and allows you to benefit from the excellent handling of “Ami for All”. Instead of the usual foot pedals for the 6 kW electric motor, an intuitive mechanical lever has been added for manual control of the accelerator and brake pedal, which can be pushed or pulled. Note that the pedals still remain functional.

Where to place the wheelchair

The wheelchair can be transported in two ways. It can be stored in the passenger compartment, taking advantage of the large glove compartment in front of the passenger of the Citroën Ami. The driver removes the wheelchair wheels and secures them in the footwell with a specially designed strap. The wheels fit perfectly into this glove box. The folded wheelchair is placed on the passenger seat. It is secured with a special additional safety belt. This configuration allows the disabled driver to travel independently. If a passenger is also present, the wheelchair can easily be placed in a dedicated space in the rear of Ami for All using an aluminum roof rack. The wheelchair must be installed by the passenger, and can be covered by a protective sheet. In this way the passenger compartment remains completely free. Instead of depending on a third person who accompanies him, the user of Ami for All becomes himself a companion for daily travel and convivial occasions.