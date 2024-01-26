Citroën celebrate the legendary 2 HP with the special series Charleston dedicated to his Ami electric machine. The project is signed by the designer and entrepreneur Massimo Bianconetaking inspiration from Citroen 2CV Charleston from 1980famous for its two-tone Rouge Delage/Noir colorway and retro design elements like the round lighthouse and the massive wheel arches. The original version of the Charleston was so popular that it contributed to the sales success of the 2CV until 1990, turning her into an icon.

Citroen Ami Charleston

Thanks to a specific treatment, Ami Charleston presents the classic shiny color Rouge Delage/Noir.

Citroen Ami Charleston front 3/4

The interior is enriched with new ergonomic seatsrubber mats, door panels, central rearview mirror and opening canvas roof, giving greater richness and sophistication. Furthermore, as a tribute to the history of the Citroen 2CV, a umbrella pocket behind the driver's seat.

Citroen Accessories Ami Charleston

The Ami Charleston by Biancone is equipped with courtesy light under the dashboard, tinted side windows, Bluetooth audio system and hands-free system. Accessories include the time discnotebook with pencil, document holder and backpack, covered in houndstooth and leatherrecalling the style of the 2CV Charleston of 1980.

The cockpit of the Ami Charleston

The steering wheel, as in the 2CV, is mono-breed. The customization of Ami Charleston by Biancone is available on dedicated website of the designerbut Citroën does not market it directly.

