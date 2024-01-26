Citroen defines it “a real journey into the glorious past of the brand in a contemporary and sustainable way”. Let's talk about the new one You love Charleston By Bianconea special edition of the EV quadricycle of the French brand which bears the signature of the designer and entrepreneur Massimo Biancone, who was tasked with reinterpreting the Citroen 2CV Charleston from 1980.

Aesthetic reinterpretation

What makes the new Ami Charleston distinctive externally is the classic glossy color Rouge Delage/Noir, the main sign of aesthetic reinterpretation of the model. But that's not all clearly: the interior is in fact even more rich and sophisticatedthanks to the presence of the new ergonomic and comfortable seats, the rubber mats, the door panels, the central rear-view mirror and also the opening canvas roof.

Rich equipment

Separate mention for a special one umbrella pocket placed behind the driver's seat added by the designer Biancone. The same Italian designer also thought about introducing the courtesy light under the dashboard, darkening the side windows and rear window to ensure greater privacy and installing the Bluetooth audio system and hands-free system. The overview is completed by some exclusive accessories covered in houndstooth and leather, think of the time disc or the notebook with pencil, but also the document holder or backpack. Finally, the additional features of this special version deserve a mention, such as the single-spoke steering.

The designer speaks

“The objective of the 'Ami Charleston' project was, right from the start, to bring back to light a taste for elegance and emphasizing on-board comfort, concepts that have always been present in the DNA of the Citroën brand – said the designer Massimo Biancone – The journey was to look with new eyes at a product that is already in circulation and keeping in mind the history and culture of the brand allowed me to create a version capable of combine past, present and future“.