The Citroën Ami Electric is not a real car, but rather an electrically powered mobility concept that can be described as a luxurious maxi scooter with a roof and two doors. With its peak power of 8 hp, its electric range of 75 kilometers and its top speed of 45 km/h, the French city sparrow has only been developed for the inner city. This adventurously decorated Citroën Ami Buggy Concept also looks over the city walls… perhaps to the beach.

The Citroën Ami looks very nice anyway, yet this Buggy conversion looks even cuter if possible. This concept car stands up with off-road rubber belted wheels that hide under widened fenders, the bumpers get protective mesh that should protect the headlights against splashing stones. In addition to the spare wheel, the roof of the Citroën Ami Buggy Concept also accommodates a large LED light bar.

Citroen Meharic

The open doors clearly wink at the Citroën Méhari. Actually, they are suitcases in which there is a transparent canvas, which you can pull up in bad weather. This fabric construction can be attached to the body with zippers, so that the interior dipped in yellow tones remains dry. You can also remove the doors from the car and store them in special storage bags behind the seats. Speaking of the seats: the Citroën Ami Buggy Concept comes with so-called Advance Comfort seats, with a filling that was thickened from 35 to 70 millimeters.

The Citroën Ami Buggy is no more than a concept car, although it would not surprise us that certain design elements would soon make it to the production version. Now we have to wait for a racing version of the Opel Rocks-E.