The spread of electric mobility and an ever-increasing number of EVs has led some car manufacturers to reinterpret some classics of the past, transforming iconic models into full electric cars. At the moment Citroën is not among these but there are still those who wanted to pay homage to one of the most famous models of the Double Chevron, the 2CV which until the 1990s populated international roads. This is the young independent designer Dejan Hristov who wanted to rethink the historic French model as a completely electric crossover with a minimalist design.

It was Hristov himself who pointed out the importance of the Citroen 2CV, stating that his stylistic language has been a source of inspiration on several occasions not only for him but also for other designers and for the French brand itself which has recovered different stylistic features of this car in some models such as the first generation of the C3 or the REVOLTe Concept from 2009 and more recently also on the full electric Ami quadricycle. The young creative wanted so reinvent the 2CV maintaining its lines faithful to the original car, both as regards the silhouette and as regards the rounded shapes, both of the roof and the wheel arches and the bonnet.

The 2CV EV turns out to be bigger than the original one, with a length of 4,241 mm, making it fall within the family of segment B models. In the event that Citroen decides to give life to a similar car, therefore, this would be based on the STLA Small platform of Stellantis. The look created by Hristov is minimalist, with the sculpted bodywork and a full-width light signature to distinguish the rear. The use of cameras instead of rear-view mirrors as well as the turbine wheel design is also distinctive. However, it is a mere design exercise, with Citroen not giving any information about the willingness to commit to the return of this model.