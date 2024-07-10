Chihuahua.– For Morena state deputy Benjamín Carrera, the succession in the national leadership of Morena was defined from the moment of Citlalli Hernández’s decline.

The literal abandonment of Hernández Mora’s aspirations, he said, paves the way for Mayor Luján, of Chihuahua origin and daughter of one of the main founders of Morena, Bertha Luján, to lead the party.

“I know Luisa, I walked with her in the streets of Juarez, the party celebrated its 10th anniversary yesterday and I also walked with her at the founding of the party. She has a good profile, she is from the grassroots, she knows Morena from within and I think she will be the new president of the party,” he declared.

Regarding the profile of Mayor Luján, he highlighted her nature as a young, academic woman and beyond whether the election is by council, congress or survey, he said he did not see another profile more suitable for the leadership of the party.

He acknowledged that the profiles of Luisa María Alcalde and Citlalli Hernández represent two very different sectors of the party, however the latter opted for a smooth process that will allow the consolidation of the 4T and, above all, for a Morena government to arrive in Chihuahua in 2027.