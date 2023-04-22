The senator for Morena, Citlalli Hernández rebuked her colleague, panista Lilly Téllezwhen questioned about the recent arrest of Christian Von Roehrichformer head of the Benito Juárez branch, involved in the real estate cartel.

On social networks, Citlalli Hernández published the video where he faces lilly tellezwho is accompanied by the national leader of the PAN, Marko Cortés, about the arrest of Christian Von Roehrich, just as the PAN member rebuked Jesús Ramírez, spokesman for the Presidency of Mexico.

“What do you think of Christian Von Roehrich? Don’t you think anything?” Hernández asked Téllez during the first debate for the governorship of the State of Mexico between the candidates Delfina Gómez, from Morena, and Alejandra del Moral, from the PRI-PAN-PRD alliance.

“You are a hypocrite, Citlalli… you are a hypocrite,” the panista responds while Marko Cortés ignores the question.

“Obviously the loud and screaming were speechless,” wrote the brunette when posting the video on her accounts.

For his part, lilly tellez He responded to Citlalli on his Twitter account for the video, stating that: “I always tell him up front: he is hypocritical. Communist in public and neoliberal in private”.

Even the morenista responded to the panista again, indicating that she still does not distance herself from Genaro García Luna, Secretary of Security in the six-year term of Felipe Calderón, who was found guilty in the United States on drug trafficking charges.

Von Roehrich’s arrest

This Thursday, April 20, the former PAN deputy, Christian VonRoehrich and former mayor of Benito Juárez, who is allegedly linked to the so-called Real Estate Cartel of said demarcation.

This was reported by the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office, which explained that the arrest was made when the former official tried to cross the United States. Christian Von Roehrich was wanted for his alleged connection to the corruption case of the Real Estate Cartel of the Benito Juárez mayor’s office.

The capital’s Prosecutor’s Office reported that agents of the Investigative Police are already moving to Reynosa, Tamaulipas, in order to apprehend the former mayor in Benito Juárez, Christian “N”. He explained that he was deported after he tried to enter the United States.

The defendant was transferred to Mexico City to be admitted to the North Prison pending his legal proceedings.