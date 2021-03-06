A petite look, tonic gestures, a thin heart-shaped face surrounded by brown curls, Citlali pays keen attention to what surrounds her. The young star – her first name in the Aztec language – of 24 years has been campaigning for three years within Collages Feminicides Paris (1).

The feminist awareness of the young woman was early. From the preparatory course, this grammar lesson “The masculine prevails over the feminine” indignifies the little girl, an incomprehensible, unassimilable world order. The frequent visits to his maternal family in Mexico, where extreme violence against women is raging, sharpens his revolt year after year. “The media coverage of feminicides in Mexico” will also be the subject of her master’s thesis.

Studies in conflict management and a feminist militant career are linked to the sexual assaults she suffered at a very young age. Not wanting to remain in the survival of events, to become the actress of his life gives Citlali this assured impetus, his thirst for conquest.

With its chosen mix group (2), the actions are written on the walls. Their messages, written in black on the white of small squares of paper, denounce gender-based and sexual violence and assure women who are victims of unconditional support.

Night collages allow everyone to reclaim the streets of the capital, this confiscated space. “The street belongs to us, girl gangs! Our alerts on feminicides and on all patriarchal violence allow us to recover our capacity for action, ”Citlali launches with a burst of laughter.

Say no to Matignon’s invitation, a jubilation

But still, train with lawyers and psychologists in order to assist people in distress and emergency situations, constantly ensure daily responses to all posts without exception on the collective’s Instagram account, meet and discuss with young feminists from all over the world have so many opportunities for progress to be won.

Citlali would like to stress the importance of new communication tools. By allowing rapid circulation of information, this is indeed an extraordinary vehicle for the transmission and structuring of consciousnesses and struggles. “We, young people, are very educated, thanks to these modes of information. We are also indebted to these women – from Olympe de Gouges to Virginie Despentes – who, before us, courageously claimed their opinions and desires. “

A certain distrust and disappointment in the face of political institutions seem to place these new modes of action on the ground of civil disobedience. “We are not accountable to any higher authority, we are free. Imagine our immense satisfaction when we refused to stick our messages on a wall in Matignon and then pose in front of it, shaking hands with Macron’s men, as the president’s office had proposed to us! And his beautiful, vigorous laugh burst out again.

The sense of urgency, the deep aspiration for a just society, to help save lives too, this is what this beautiful star wears and wears. “By helping them, I help myself. “