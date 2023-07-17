Citlali and Maria Jose have captivated the social networks thanks to your talent and great love for music of mexican classics.

Through your account Facebookgirls share videos where they interpret songs internationally known with their own twist.

The videos with their musical interpretations they have reached millions of viewsdue to the talent of both.

from songs of Marco Antonio Solis, Vicente Fernandez, Alexander Fernandezeither Amparo Ochoa, Citlali and Maria Jose they sing with a lot of passion.

One of their videos where they interpret “Your prison” by Marco Antonio Solís, obtained more than 21 million views.

“One of the songs that are very old but are still beautiful that many generations can pass and will continue to remain in the taste of all of us here it is your jail in the style of us”, they wrote in the video.

In addition, they earned heart of both the Mexicansbut also of foreignersWell, in the comments many people from other countries congratulated the girls.

The name of your account in Facebook is Citlali and Maria Josebut they also upload content on instagram already TikTok @citlali_y_mariajose.

While on Youtube they are found as Citlali and Maria Jose Hermosillowhere they already have more than 108 thousand subscribers.