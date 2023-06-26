Someone said that what to Mexico you it takes to become a great nation is: Mexicans.

I do not share that opinion, but I have to accept that there is something to that. After years of making us feel that We cannot do anything for or against our countrywe have nested in our mind and in our spirit that idea, to the degree that we have made it our own.

We have convinced ourselves that all we can do is wait that we do well with the decisions that others make over our lives and those of our offspring.

TO Mexico You don’t need Mexicans Mexico you need it that we Mexicans wake upthat Let’s bring out that entrepreneurial, ingenious, fighting and winning spirit that has historically characterized our breed, distinguishing us abroad.

Maybe what we need is be really citizensbecause being a citizen is not only having reached the age of majority and having been born in a country, Being a citizen is assuming and fulfilling our civic responsibilities.

The obligations are the commitments or responsibilities that we citizens acquire in the exercise of our rights. This means that there are no rights without responsibilities, and vice versa.

Fulfilling our obligations gives us access to demand our rights, but what are our main obligations of citizens?

We are all forced to defend the constitution and laws, defend the territory in case of armed conflict, Paying taxes, work, vote electoral, protect heritage, promote peace and social coexistence, etc.

If we were to answer each other with complete sincerity, if we are truly complying with those obligations, in order to thereby have our rights as citizens, perhaps we would have to answer no, we are not really defending the Constitution and the lawsnot all of us pay taxes as we should, we do not always exercise the electoral vote, we do not fully promote peace and social coexistence, etc.

And those answers would lead us to the possibly painful conclusion that in reality we Mexicans are not fully citizens and for this reason we allow others to make the decisions on the direction of our nation.

But, as we have persistently insisted, It is time to change our positiontime to realize that, although things have not gone badly for us, neither have things gone as well as we deserve and, above all, as our children and grandchildren deserve.





It is urgent, now, that we are citizensthat we empower ourselves as a society, that we take the reins of our country and with it those of our destiny, and most importantly, manage to favor the destiny of those we love.

Mexico does not need Mexicans, Mexico needs us Mexicans to bring out the caste and let us defend the future of our descendants with determination and firmness, beyond ideologies or partisan loves.

For dignified mexico and united let’s make a pact, let’s be Mexicans.

Thank you

Los Mochis, Sin. as of June 26, 2023.

