Lega-Forza Italia clash over citizenship for migrants

New front in the majority and new, very hard, clash between Lega and Forza Italia. “The citizenship law is fine as it is, and the numbers of concessions (Italy first in Europe with over 230 thousand citizenships issued, ahead of Spain and Germany) demonstrate it. There is no need for Ius Soli or shortcuts“, reads a note from the League.

The text is accompanied by a photomontage with the faces of the leader of Fi, Antonio Tajani and the Democratic secretary, Elly Schlein with the writing: “the Democratic Party relaunches the ius soli, FI opens a gap on the right”.

Forza Italia did not like the Lega’s note at all. Antonio Tajanicontacted by Affaritaliani.itpreferred not to reply at the moment, but a lot of irritation is filtering through from the party founded by Silvio Berlusconi over the Carroccio’s note.

Blue sources speak of “instrumentalization” of an article from Repubblica for a “sterile controversy of August“which only serves the League to seek visibility given the sharp drop in the polls and the clear overtaking of Forza Italia which today would be even clearer than the results of the last European elections.

FI, we are open to Ius Scholae, we don’t like the post-Lega

“First of all, it is unfortunate that a coalition ally is attacking us. We have reiterated what has always been our line, but it is obviously not part of the government program. Everyone has their own sensitivities and settings. NWe are against Ius soli but we are instead open to Ius Scholae. As Berlusconi said, we are for promoting integration. And school is the engine of this integration”. So at theHANDLEthe national spokesperson of Forza Italia Raphael Snows. “As a set-up, we do not want to attack our allies,” he adds. “The left is going backwards. And many moderates are interested in FI precisely because of our liberal and moderate position. Instead of thanking us, the League makes posts that we don’t like. Our strategy is to attack our adversaries, not our allies.”