With Freire’s departure, the leader of the party in Rio de Janeiro, Plínio Comte Bittencourt, takes command

Cidadania approved the removal of the former federal deputy Roberto Freire of party command. The new president will be the leader of the party in Rio de Janeiro, Plínio Comte Bittencourtwho announced the new position this Saturday (September 9, 2023), on his profile on Instagram.

“After two decades of activism, I was honored with the nomination of my party companions for the Presidency of the National Citizenship Executive”wrote Bittencourt on the social network.

Former state deputy from Rio, Bittencourt stated that he accepted the “challenge” with the aim of “unite the party around the democratic values ​​that have always guided our political activities”.

O Citizenship led to an internal split that became public in August. At a meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee, Freire’s command was questioned. The then leader of the acronym was seen by the chiefs as a person “explosive” and have difficulty dealing with opinions different from their own.

The disagreement occurred because the majority of Cidadania’s command decided that the party should be part of the base of support for the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in Congress. The deliberation angered Roberto Freire, who was against membership. The former deputy wanted the party to expand the PSDB-Cidadania federation, with an alliance with the parties to the We can and to MDBbut the option was rejected.

In a statement, Freire said that his departure was “irrevocable”. The former deputy said he was “loyal” to its principles and that it hoped they would not dishonor the party’s history.

Cidadania is an arm of the former PCB (Brazilian Communist Party), founded in 1922, under the influence of the Russian Revolution and the Communist International. Known as “party” on the left, it has housed several communist currents throughout its history. In 1989, in the first direct election for president after the military dictatorship, Roberto Freire was the candidate and received 1.14% of the votes at the polls.

In 1992, a wing of the party created the PPS (Popular Socialist Party). In 2019, the PPS became the current Citizenship. The old PCB continues to exist with the support of former militants and has websitebut less prominent than the group today at Cidadania and which starred in the split last weekend.

FULL NOTE

Here is the full note from Roberto Freire released this Saturday (September 9, 2023):

“To the National Citizenship Executive

“I announce my departure from the National Directorate. Needless to say, it is irrevocable. I thus end a long life in this party, the only one since the PCB in 1962 of the last century.

“With the certainty of having contributed to its beautiful history, in an honorable and dignified way, I leave highlighting the men and women who gave their lives and respect to the party. I think I honored them all, fighting the good fight until the end.

“I was loyal to my principles, to the principles of the party and to our history, which, I hope, I will not be able to dishonor. To my friends and loyal combat companions, who joined me in this effort, my respect and gratitude.

“In these terms, I ask that you take the necessary measures.

“Roberto Freire”.