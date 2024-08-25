Mulé (Forza Italia) to Affaritaliani.it: “It must be said that from September we will have to focus on a particularly demanding Stability Law, above all to follow up on the loyalty pact with the voters”

“Apart from the fact that there is still no proposal on the table on which to start the discussion, I think that Forza Italia should be autonomous in developing its own project. I would add that this project should not be limited to the ius scholae but should have the ambition to look at the issue of citizenship in all its aspects. Without ruptures that cause useless and damaging polemics with allies”.

With these words Giorgio Mulevice-president of the Chamber of Forza Italia, interviewed by Affaritaliani.itanswers the question of whether there is a possibility that Forza Italia will vote for the Ius Scholae with the opposition, despite the no of Fratelli d’Italia and Lega, or whether it is fantasy politics and therefore the Azzurri will move within the perimeter of the majority.

“The same goes for civil rights, which we have practiced so much with debates and interviews during August: no to spot interventions, to rushes forward that convey the image of a quarrelsome Centre-Right playing the game of the left. If you want to review the priorities of the majority for the rest of the legislature, fine, let’s do it. But It must be said that from September we will have to concentrate on a particularly demanding Stability Law, above all to follow up on the loyalty pact with the voters. I am referring to the increase in minimum pensions, to attention to employment and businesses through tax reform”, underlines Mulè.

“Will there be room to discuss ius scholae? I strongly doubt it.. Just take a look at the parliamentary work: upon resumption, the “security” bill must be discussed and approved, and action must continue to be taken without delay on the problem of prison overcrowding, without forgetting other measures already underway that concern Justice or Public Administration. And in all this, there are two ongoing military conflicts in which Italy, with Parliament on the front line, has a fundamental role in building peace, and the American elections in November, which are crucial for the geopolitical balances of the coming years. Well, it seems to me that there is enough meat on the fire”, concludes Mulé.

