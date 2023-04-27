Citizenship | Ministry of the Interior: Timchenko’s citizenship decision did not violate regulations

The Ministry of the Interior has completed its report on the activities of the protection police regarding Martti Saarelainen.

Immigration Office Russian oligarch didn’t work Gennady Timchenko in the citizenship decision contrary to the regulations at the time, says the Ministry of the Interior in its press release.

The Ministry of the Interior has completed its investigation of those who worked in the protection police (supo) and the Foreigners’ Office Martti Saarelainen of the activity. In addition, the Ministry of the Interior has made a memorandum on Timchenko’s citizenship decision.

According to information published by Iltalehti earlier in the spring, Saarelainen arranged for Gennadi Timtšenko to obtain Finnish citizenship without the supo’s statement in 1999.

“According to the view of the Ministry of the Interior, the matter has not been acted against the citizenship regulations of the time”, the press release says.

“Furthermore, the ministry states that it is not possible for it to take a position after the fact on how the then Office for Foreigners used its discretion when making individual decisions.”

According to the Ministry of the Interior, no facts have emerged in the case that would cause further measures.

To the press release according to the Ministry of the Interior’s inspection report on the activities of the Supo, Supo’s attention is drawn to, among other things, its “obligation to inform the Ministry of the Interior and certain administrative procedures”.

“The audit findings and the comments made based on them are so significant that the Ministry of the Interior will later take over the internal audit of the protection police and the implementation of the regulation issued by the Ministry of the Interior’s administration on the risk management policy in the protection police,” the release says.

