MWith the reform of citizenship law, the Turkish community in Germany is expecting 50,000 applications for naturalization from citizens of Turkish origin this year and in subsequent years. “And I assume that in the long term all 1.5 million citizens of Turkish origin in Germany who do not yet have German citizenship will acquire dual citizenship,” said the chairman of the community, Gökay Sofuoglu, to the editorial network Germany (RND).

“As word spreads about what the new law says, the number of applications for naturalization will continue to increase,” Sofuoglu said. “Many will find that the advantages outweigh the disadvantages.”

However, the head of the Turkish community believes that the German authorities will have difficulties processing the applications. “You’re already overwhelmed.”

The German Bundestag passed the new citizenship law on Friday with the votes of the traffic light coalition. This means that people in Germany will be able to naturalize more quickly in the future and also keep their foreign passport.