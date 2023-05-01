The expected tightening on the basic income for the so-called ’employable’ arrives with the launch of the 2023 work decree approved on May 1 by the Council of Ministers. “For employable individuals, i.e. those aged between 18 and 59 who do not fall within the categories identified as ‘fragile’, the forfeiture of the benefit is envisaged in the case of refusal of a full-time job offer or part-time, not less than 60 per cent of full-time working hours and with a salary not less than the minimum wages established by collective agreements and which is, alternatively: permanent, throughout the national territory; fixed-term, even temporary , if the place of work is not more than 80 km from the home”.

“To avoid irregular enjoyment of the benefit, there is an adequate sanction regime and a specific supervisory activity by the inspection staff of the National Labor Inspectorate (INL), INPS, the Guardia di Finanza and the Carabinieri. Employers individuals who intend to hire the beneficiaries will be able to benefit, under certain conditions, from incentives in the form of a social security contribution exemption. following the activity they carry out, a contribution between 60 and 80 percent of that recognized to employers”.

“To subjects aged between 18 and 59 in conditions of absolute poverty – the note continues -, belonging to households without the requisites for accessing income support and to members of households who instead receive it and who are not calculated on the equivalence scale, a different contribution is recognized, aimed at supporting the job placement process, also through participation in training, professional qualification and retraining, orientation, job support and active policies projects. These measures also include the universal civil service, to access which there are exceptions to the age limits and reserve quotas in the related tenders”.

“In order to benefit from the tool, interested parties will have to register on a national IT platform, issue a declaration of immediate availability for work, meet certain requirements and sign a personalized service agreement, following which they will be able to receive job offers or be included in specific training projects. During the participation in the training programmes, for a maximum of twelve months, those interested will receive an economic benefit equal to 350 euros per month”.

“Furthermore, to encourage youth employment, incentives are envisaged equal to 60 per cent of salary for a period of 12 months, in favor of employers who hire young people under thirty years of age, not included in training programs and registered in the NOP “Youth Employment Initiative”. The incentive can be combined with the 100 percent exemption from contributions, for a maximum period of thirty-six months, and with other incentives provided for by current legislation”.