Citizenship income, chaos ensues on training courses

Suspended citizenship income, training and work support and inclusion allowance. These are the issues on the table in the operational meeting of the Minister of Labor Marina Calderone with Anpal, Anpal Servizi and the Regions to take stock of the measures after the strong controversy of these days. At the center of the meeting, in fact, the suspension of the citizen’s income starting from August 1st for those who have already benefited from seven months’ salaries, but also – pending September 1st, the date of its debut – of the Support for Training and Work.

For the latter, it was clarified that pending September, the 159,000 households with members of working age between 18 and 59 years interested in the measure will have to contact the Employment Centres. In this regard, the note from the Via Veneto dicastery continues, various regions have highlighted that they have already started a fruitful collaboration with the territorial offices of the INPS.

As regards, however, the 88 thousand additional nuclei compared to the audience of 159 thousand, in a condition of fragility, the social services have already started “the phase of the multidimensional evaluation following the taking charge which took place from the first days of the month of July”. Subsequently, this audience, the note recalls, after a transitional phase in which it will continue to receive the basic income, will pass through the inclusion allowance starting from January 2024.

The dicastery also confirmed to the Regions that the Siisl platform, a tool that will be used to manage support for training and work, will be regularly active starting from 1 September. In order to speed up as much as possible the taking charge of all the potential beneficiaries of the new measures, the Ministry of Labor is carefully following the strengthening of the territorial network of Employment Centres, an objective perfectly in line with the focuses of the Pnrr of the Ministry of Labour. A further meeting will be convened in the coming days.

As Corriere della Sera explains, there are still many knots to untie, even at a technical level. It is expected, after a passage in the State-Regions Conference, the decree with the criteria for training courses. Regions and Municipalities are alarmed and fear chaos.

