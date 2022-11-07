Citizenship income, close in an “anti-cunning” key is coming: the announcement of the Undersecretary of Labor Claudio Durigon (Lega)

Stop at Basic income after the first job refused and that’s enough to “infinite” welfare for those in the conditions to work: the undersecretary for work, Claudio Durigon, reveals the turning point coming on the strongly desired state subsidy (in the last legislature) and still claimed by the Five Stars movement driven by Giuseppe Conte. “Even then we had a different approach than the Five Stars, we just want to give a different answer to those who can work: dignity through work“, explains the Undersecretary for Labor Durigon.

The idea of ​​the executive Melons it is in fact to modify (not abolish) the state subsidy. As explained days ago from Sole 24 Ore the government would be considering the separation of the audience of earners between able and not able to work: the latter will continue to have some form of income support assistance. While the beneficiaries of the DRC considered employable will have to be active at workwith a close on controls in an anti “crafty” key and more rigid conventionality. The ultimate goal of the government is that of recover resources from the modification of the subsidy to use them on one new Altitude 102: the League aims to send people in pension with 41 years of contributions plus 61 of age“money to strengthen interventions for the real poor and then to introduce Quota 41, ie the possibility of retiring after 41 years of work”.

Citizenship income, stop the subsidy for 6 months if after 18 months you are still out of work

