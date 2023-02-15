Citizenship income is not in line with European Union law on the free movement of workers, citizens’ rights, residents and international protection. This is the opinion of the European Commission, which has decided to launch an infringement procedure against Italy since income can discriminate against other EU workers.

In particular, it concerns the obligation to have resided in Italy for at least 10 years: the income, according to the EU executive, should be accessible to EU citizens who are entitled to it, regardless of their past as regards residence.

The requirement of ten years of residence in Italy for the Commission constitutes “indirect discrimination”, since it is more probable that non-Italian citizens do not respect it. Among other things, income also discriminates against beneficiaries of international protection, who do not have access to the measure.

Finally, the residency requirement could discourage Italians from going to work abroad, as they may no longer qualify for income once they return. Rome has two months to respond; otherwise, the Commission could decide to take the procedure to the next stage, the reasoned opinion.

An infringement procedure on similar grounds has been launched, with a formal notice, against Italy regarding the single allowance for dependent children, introduced in March 2022.