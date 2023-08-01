Genoa – “The frail people who received the basic income through the social services of the Municipality they will continue to receive it until the end of the year, as planned. Nothing has changed for them. Then from January 2024 there should be the inclusion income on which we await indications. The interruption from August concerns only people aged 18 to 60 who received their income through the employment centers “. Said the councilor for social policies, Lorenza Rosso, responding in the city council to the leader of the Democratic Party, Simone D’Angelo.

The councilor, contesting the government’s decision to interrupt, from 1 August, the disbursement of the basic income through the employment centres, had expressed “strong concern” for the social repercussions of the measure: “In Genoa there are about a thousand families: we would like to know what extra funds the Municipality will invest to deal with this situation”, he had asked. And D’Angelo said he was dissatisfied with councilor Rosso’s response: “I acknowledge that there is no new answer and that the Municipality is not ready to receive a new application for income support and this is very serious. To whom will be in difficulty, all that remains is to rely on Sant’Egidio and others”, his comment.