Citizenship income, surveys on missing checks in all Regions

The Lazio regional prosecutor’s office of the Court of Auditors, together with all the regional prosecutors, is acquiring information and documents on individual cases of illicit citizens’ income recipients. A sequel to the complaint, dated November 2022, in which a rain of income was hypothesized for a sort of “exchange vote, paid for with public money”. Practically the INPS, under Tridico’s management, would have failed to carry out the checks favoring the widest possible distribution of the economic support measure to “support” the growth of the 5 Star Movement in the territories, especially in those where the highest percentage of recipients resided. Just think that 60% of those who benefited from the basic income resided in four regions: Campania, Sicily, Lazio and Puglia. It was noted that there was a strong geographical and territorial correlation between the share of beneficiaries and the percentage of votes for the Movement in the political elections.



Tommaso Foti, group leader of the Brothers of Italy in the Chamber, announced the establishment of a parliamentary inquiry commission precisely on the management of the basic income under the former president Pasquale Tridico.

Yet what about check something didn’t go exactly right there aren’t just the hundreds of news about crafty perceiversbut also the same Tridic in his book “Today’s Work. Tomorrow’s Retirement”. In which we read, in one passage, that “the checks were really sketchy. The checks were done after. Not only that, even the Attorney General of the Court of Auditors Angelo Canale, in the inaugural report of the judicial year, underlined how there was a check, by the Court, to verify whether there was “a conduct seriously inadequate to one’s duties through omission , willful or grossly negligent, of checks due in accordance with the law”. Not only. It is a known fact that the INPS regional directors have demonstrated the existence of a very high percentage of citizens’ income from the sweeping checks they have carried out, which would be equal to 40-50%, in practice one out of two applicants. A percentage so high that, if transposed onto the total cost of the measure of 20 billion, one could hypothesize that the total amount of the sums unduly disbursed could even reach 8-10 billion euros.

