Among the various hypotheses of modification of the citizenship income there is also the farewell for a specific age group as long as they are able to work.

With the new center-right government one thing is certain, the Basic income will be revised. Giorgia Meloni since the election campaign it has been clear that the measure, as it is structured at the moment, does not like it.

A revision of the citizenship income is therefore expected in the coming months, which on the contrary, as previously thought, will not be eliminated completely.

Source: web

It will certainly be renewed by guaranteeing the subsidy to all those categories that for various reasons are unsuitable for the world of work. For all others who are fit to work, the reform will be revised.

The Basic income therefore it will remain for the disabled, those with no income and those with minor dependent children. Age could also be revised. As hypothesized by the undersecretary to the presidency of the Council Giovanbattista Fazzolari “Whoever is between 18 and 59 years old, without minors, and is able to work will lose the allowance linked to the citizenship income, even if not immediately”.

Source: web

A change that obviously will not be made immediately. “Obviously it won’t be done immediately. Before the Naspi reform, the unemployment allowance was for 6 months, this may be a reasonable time“- reiterated by Bruno Vespa to Porta a Porta.

Source: web

“Those who cannot work cannot be treated as those who can. And it must be protected even more than today. Those who can work must be encouraged. This is why we will reduce the number of recipients of Citizenship Income “ – he always said Fazzolari.

Even the Undersecretary for Labor Claudio Durigon interviewed by The print he reiterated that citizenship income for the center-right government is considered differently than in the past.

“The goal is to encourage income earners by making them understand that the goal cannot be to collect this subsidy for life but rather try to find a job together with the state” – he said.