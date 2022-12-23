“About three quarters of the legitimacy checks we have carried out on basic income have given positive results. Obviously, we also know how to choose who to go to, but they are quite substantial numbers, which also have a numerically significant manifestation in this region”: the interregional commander of the Central Italy Finance Police, Bruno Buratti, reported this morning in a meeting in Cagliari the data on the illegitimate recipients of the anti-poverty measure.

“We find ourselves in a difficult economic and international situation”, he said on the sidelines of his visit to the ‘Efisio Satta’ barracks of the regional command of Sardinia, where he was received by the regional commander Claudio Bolognese.

“We come from a financial situation which, even before the pandemic crisis, was already quite aggravated in terms of public debt – he recalled – and at this moment, we have a great challenge to face, namely that of the recovery of the economy which is based on the effectiveness of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, which with its total of 235 billion, of which one and a half billion certainly destined for Sardinia, plays a fairly important role”.

The data relating to the first eight months of 2022 refer to 1,479,809 recipients of at least one month’s salary of Citizenship Income, with 3,386,231 people involved and an average monthly amount disbursed at national level of 582.04 euros. However, the measure will gradually end in 2023, until it disappears completely in 2024.

In fact, next year seven months’ salaries will be paid, and anyone who refuses even one job offer will be suspended from payments. Prime Minister Meloni yesterday explained the government’s motivations behind the decision: “Many lies have been told: we leave maximum protection to all those who cannot work, the over 60s and those with no income and dependent minors. I am convinced that a just state does not put those who can work and those who cannot on the same level as welfarism”.