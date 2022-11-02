Citizenship income, goodbye Navigator. The squeeze of the Meloni government

The government Melons it is taking its first concrete steps. After the norm anti rave and the increase of roof of the cash the squeeze on the Basic income. Yesterday the new Minister of Labor, Marina Cauldron– reads the Corriere della Sera – has released a note to say that the contracts of Navigator “Not I am extendable“and that” any further use of these professional figures would require the approval of one specific standardnot to the study of the ministry “. Farewell Navigator, therefore, in line with the government’s intention to tighten the Citizenship Income. That should be it taken out to those who they can work. So in the viewfinder there are the 660 thousand required by the Labor Agreement. The subsidy would instead remain for the poor who can’t work, like the old man was inclusion incomeunder the direction of the municipalities.

A failed mission. According to the data of Anpalin June 2022 – continues the Corriere – only 660 thousand beneficiaries of the Income (which this year was paid to approximately 1.8 million families) would be required to sign the Labor Agreement. It has just 115 thousand they have forfeited their income because they have got a job while they were recipients of the subsidy, but it is not known whether this occupation was found thanks to navigator or by other means. The last 946 navigators (the others in the meantime have largely changed jobs) had been extended up to end of October.

Subscribe to the newsletter

