There suspension of basic income arrives in the Senate. Labor Minister Elvira Calderone will in fact be at Palazzo Madama on Thursday 3 Augustat 15.30, for your information on issues related to the measure also to the minimum wage. The question time, however, will not take place.

Yesterday the oppositions asked the government to report to Parliament on the matter. “It is necessary for the government to report. I think there is a very strong irresponsibility, an abandonment of the field. It is necessary for the government to explain”, said Arturo Scotto of the Democratic Party in the Chamber.

Avs and M5S had therefore joined the request of the dem. “Were you ready for this, for a social butchery? You don’t realize that poverty is a tragedy, a shameful stuff and you did it out of ideological fury, to hit the M5S but you aimed at millions of people”, the accusation of the pentastellato Ricciardi.

Pd secretary Elly Schlein also intervened today on the government’s tightening of basic income, pointing her finger at the premier: “Perhaps Giorgia Meloni wants to go down in history as the first premier in history who made the poor poorer with a text message “, he said.