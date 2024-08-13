The Rdc never dies, returned to four regions in the South. The details

The government Melons has abolished the Citizenship incomebut the provision dear to the grillini apparently is still in force, only no longer at a national level but regional. In practice he went out the door and came back in through the window. In fact, support for families in difficulty was enhanced through old forms of income support and currently – reports La Repubblica – concerns four Regions. If the Reds and the Reis have already existed since 2016 in Puglia and Sardinianew formulas are being studied in Campania and Sicily. Both the citizen’s incomes of these two Regions provide for the stipulation of memoranda of understanding between the companies and the Regions for a Reconnaissance of employment needs.

And the availability – continues La Repubblica – of cover part of the salary with the public allowanceif they hire the recipients. Each Region goes its own way, the common goal is only one: exploit European funds to relaunch the citizen’s income. The Red Apulian for example is worth up to 500 euros per month and includes a pact in work inclusion. The check is richer in Sardiniayou can get up to 1100€ euros per month for large families. Campania And Sicily they change the modality again: a formula is studied to assign €400 per month basic, plus €200 for children. Cost for Campania: 200 million “for the 250 thousand employable people abandoned by the government”. Giuseppe was present at the presentation of the proposal CountRoberto FigSergio Coast and the mayor of Naples Gaetano Manfredi.