Citizenship income, Meloni turning point: the “restylingof the subsidy

Not only the “restyling” of the single cheque with the first economic manoeuvre, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also cracks down on basic income, the state support introduced by the Conte I government. “We would have needed more time” but in the meantime “it is established that we will continue to help who is not in condition to work”, but for the employable the subsidy comes abolished in 2024 and next year it will be possible to get it only for eight monthsconfirmed Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaking of the changes to state support at the press conference.

“We want turn assistance into work, we want to accompany these choices”, added Meloni, recalling that there are already political forces that are calling for the square. “But there are people who have been taking” the subsidy for three years, the State must help these people “by finding a job”. observed the premier. “There will be the obligation to remain in Italy“, remarked the Prime Minister speaking of the recipients of the subsidy. The minister also followed the same path Elvira Calderone who during the press conference to present the economic maneuver stated: “We all agree on a principle: it is work that moves the economy and therefore social growth”.

Citizenship income, what changes from 2023

Basically what changes from next year? The text approved yesterday in the Council of Ministers provides the abolition of the basic income from 2024 (for people considered employable), while from 2023 a transitional period with more controls on the front of those who perceive it and those who receive job offers. From January 1, the subsidy will be replaced by a new reform. The changes will lead in 2023 to savings of 734 millionwhich will finance a special Poverty and Inclusion Support Reform Financing Fund. Since January 2023, explains the Mef, people between 18 and 59 years of age (able to work but who do not have disabilities, minors or dependents aged 60 or over) are granted basic income up to a maximum of 8 months instead of the current 18 renewables. There is also a period of at least six months of participation to a training or retraining professional. Failing that, the income benefit is forfeited. Which also decays if you refuse it first fair offer.

