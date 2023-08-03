Giorgia Meloni’s government remains firm in its position regarding the basic income after the tightening and the new rules taken in August 2023. “The cut on the basic income went to finance the tax relief of low-income workers, with less of 30,000 euros a year.We did it consciously safeguarding the basic income to those who deserve it while those who are able to work must agree to enter the world of work since in many sectors there is no workforce. Italy needs it,” he said Economy Minister, Giancarlo Giorgetti in connection with the Lega Romagna festival in Cervia.

“Those resources were put on this de-contribution which is worth from 50 to 100 euros a month for low-income employees together with a filing to adjust higher pensions and the proceeds went to large families in a logic of symmetry” , he explained again. “We must look at those who work and those who sacrifice themselves because work, as the Constitution says, is a central element. Then it is true that we are unable to bring together demand and supply of work … this is the big bet that we have not succeeded to win but which we are committed to because it is the solution to the problem,” he added.

“Navigators were then stabilized but the results in terms of numbers were very mediocre. I think that if public agencies are unable to match job supply and demand, this function can also be outsourced. And it is certainly a sector in which to work more; among other things, the competence of the navigators is regional and while there are some efficient ones who have made the envisaged path, others have not. Perhaps the substitutive and commissioner power of the state is needed there “, he said again.

Calderone: “Support for the fragile”

“This government, through the incentive to work and support for the most fragile fellow citizens, employs every hour of its time to counteract and reduce the social unease on which someone blows trying to build dissent”, said the Minister of Labour, Marina Calderone during the question time in the Chamber.

“We are carrying out serious and complex work to overcome” the measure, added the minister, continuing in reply to the accusations of triggering a social bomb with the decision to reform: “On the basis of information we have not received from the Ministry of the Interior, at the At the moment, no indications from the network of prefectures. In 2023, there were 39 initiatives, of which 3 from 28 July to today which overall have not caused any particular disturbances. Even the garrison in Naples saw the participation of 30 people “.

“I never thought – added the minister in response to Valentina Barzotti of the M5S who had accused her of absence in the Chamber – of escaping the confrontation in Parliament for the institutional respect that distinguishes my work. On the contrary, I also respond when they move for partisan and propaganda reasons”.

Of the 159,000 households outside the Citizenship Income, “112 thousand can be activated on the labor agreement and 35% of the latter are registered in one of the active policies envisaged. And therefore, starting next September 1, he will enjoy the benefit “of the 350 euros per month provided by the Support for training and work”, explains Calderone on the numbers at the center of the controversy. “This is a goal that the government does not intend to miss but overlooked by those who, today, by agitating spirits evoke unrest”, he underlines.

“As far as fragile households are concerned, the social services have already started the multidimensional assessment phase following taking charge, which took place since the first days of July, for 88 thousand subjects. This audience, following a transitional phase in which it will continue to perceive the Citizenship Income until next December 31, will benefit without any interruption from the inclusion allowance starting from January 1, 2024 “, assures the minister.

M5S and Conte, new attack on the government

“I appeal to the government: think again, convene a CDM, stop this massacre, postpone the times. Try to handle this matter with more attention and responsibility. Send a new text message to these people, apologise”. Thus the president of the M5S Giuseppe Conte on the occasion of the question time in the Chamber with Minister Calderone.

“We have filed a motion in the Chamber to commit the government to restore with necessity and urgency, also by convening a special Council of Ministers, the provision of basic income for the 169,000 families who received the suspension text message from INPS last Friday “, announced in a note for their part the deputies of the M5S in the Labor commission Valentina Barzotti (group leader), Davide Aiello, Dario Carotenuto and Riccardo Tucci.

“In recent months – they continued -, the executive has not taken any initiative to ensure that the social services managed by the municipalities and the employment centers were able to manage the care of tens of thousands of people. Families interested parties were left to their fate with uncertain and confused communication: a situation that is generating many protest initiatives.Among the commitments included in the motion there are also those to set up a technical table with all the institutional actors involved, to foresee in the next budget law the strengthening of municipal social services and, finally, to complete the plan for the strengthening of the CPI, in close complementarity with the implementation of the Gol programme”. “The executive should stop looking the other way and give answers to these citizens, before it’s too late”, conclude the pentastellati parliamentarians.