Gil, Gal and Pal: the new acronyms that archive the Citizenship Income

Goodbye basic income, which is divided into three subsidies for the absolute poor – Pal, Gil and Gal – of which the first provisional, the second identical to the old Income and the third much reduced in amounts and duration. La Repubblica writes today, which explains how after the change the measure “entrusts the activation of the work of the beneficiaries to a new digital platform (the Siisl), to be translated into an app, connected to the Gol project of the Pnrr”.

According to Repubblica, “the future of Income, abolished since 2024, is included in the second draft of the Labor decree, awaited for months in the Council of Ministers. A draft not denied either by the Ministry of Labor led by Marina Calderone or by Palazzo Chigi”. As Repubblica underlines, “Mine – the replacement for the Citizenship Income envisaged by the first draft – therefore no longer exists. In exchange, the new solution – the permanent one of Gil for the unemployable poor and Gal for the employable – should cost from 2024according to an initial technical report to the decree, 7.3 billion a year (5.3 billion Gil and 2 billion Gal): just one billion less than the current income for 1 million and 135 thousand families”.

Lhe acronym Gil means “Guarantee for work inclusion”. As Repubblica explains, “a subsidy to “combat poverty, fragility and social exclusion” for the unemployable which for a single is worth the same as the old Income: 500 euros per month plus 280 euros for the rent”. The acronym Gal instead means “Guarantee for work activation”. And again according to Repubblica, “in the government’s calculations it will go to 426,000 families in 2024. However, this is not a subsidy for the family, but an allowance for the absolutely poor individual between 18 and 59 years of age, who has no minor, disabled, invalid in the family. The check is worth 350 euros a month”.

There work support service instead it will be active from September 2023 for those who have signed a Pact for Employment linked to the RdC.

