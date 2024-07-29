The European Court of Justice rejects the requirement of residency for at least 10 years for citizens of third countries to apply for citizenship income

There Court of Justice of the European Union regarding the request of the Court of Naples on the Basic income has ruled that Italy cannot make access by third-country nationals who stay for a long period of time to a measure concerning social assistance subject to the requirement of having resided in the country for at least 10 years, the last two of which continuously. The Court, as reported by Ansa, speaks of a “indirect discrimination“, as the Directive on long-term resident status provides for a period of residence of 5 years uninterrupted for equal treatment.

Italy cannot even penalize a false declaration regarding this illegal residence requirement. The issue arises from the accusation of two third-country nationals who had made false declarations in order to obtain the Basic incomewhich was abolished on January 1, 2024. In total, they would have received 3,414 and 3,187 euros respectively.