“We must continue to work to defend citizenship income. There is little to joke about, we have 10 million absolute and relative poor”. This was underlined by the M5S leader Giuseppe Conte, speaking at the third cycle of lessons of the 5 Star Training School with Domenico De Masi and Pasquale Tridico. “The ferocious, concentric attack of the mass-media system, aimed at dirtying this measure, is such that it is difficult to organize an articulated discourse in the contexts that are offered to us”, continued Conte. “We must strongly oppose this mystification”.

“We are in the government to defend this measure too – underlined the former prime minister – This is also our raison d’etre for supporting this government. We also look after substance. The audience of friends of the M5S is well aware that there are red lines that cannot be crossed “.