If you take the citizenship income checks that will come to you from now on may be thinner than usual. INPSin fact, he announced the cutting of many checks for those who receive this financial support. Obviously, the cuts will not affect everyone, but only some of the beneficiaries of the state subsidy. Here is what the Italian social security institution communicated in a note made public.

On the month of March (to be paid in April), for some recipients of income and citizenship pension, an adjustment will be applied to compensate for the extra amount received in February, due to the failure to apply the recalculation of the check in the presence of other welfare benefits. The debt will be paid in installments and a minimum amount will be guaranteed in the event of negative adjustments exceeding the amount of the installment itself. The balancing operations will be concluded in the next few days.

Citizenship income, checks and balances: who will be entitled to less money?

As can be understood from the note written above and made public by INPS, the cuts to the money received through the citizenship income will obviously not concern all the beneficiaries, but only particular categories.

The downward adjustment it happened for all those who in February received a higher amount for other services. Therefore, as always, we must refer to the total income of the whole family unit.

The adjustment could rresult negative in the case of an increase in the invalidity pension following the recent decision of the Constitutional Court to change amounts. But even if the citizen has received monthly payment number 14. A fact that therefore raises the level of income received overall in the family unit to which he belongs.

If the amount that INPS must recover from the citizen is higher than the minimum amount guaranteed by this provision, the refund can be made through installments. The installments will last until the debt is completely paid off, so as not to create too much economic difficulties.