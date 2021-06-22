There are not only the justice reforms he was born in Csm to make the waters of the majority agitated. Even the Basic income, in fact, it already prefigures how next battleground. Especially if, as it seems, in the next one Budget law it will go in the direction of refinance the measure with 1-2 billion. To the delight of the Five Stars movement of which the reform is the daughter, but a little less than the other allies.

It is also true that since the times of Count 1, when it became law, the DRC has come a long way, gradually conquering the Democratic party, but it is equally true that it has lost the support (albeit never too publicized) of the League. Right from the party of Matteo Salvini is the deputy Alberto Gusmeroli, deputy chairman of the Finance Committee, to immediately make it clear: “That reform was the result of a majority agreement – he said to Affaritaliani.it -, We looked for strongly to improve it, but unfortunately the RdC remained with all its criticalities“. Hence, the j’accuse del Carroccio: “We – underlines Gusmeroli – meanwhile wanted to revitalize the employment offices, which pushed on active policies, that there was a very close relationship with businesses and we wanted the income earners to be committed to the community anyway ”.

Hence to say that the League will get in the way when it comes to fine-tuning the resources to refinance the measure passes. But only because in the parts of via Bellerio he confides in relevant changes, also in the light of the appropriations in Pnrr for active policies: “I am confident that the RdC can change significantly”, adds Gusmeroli. The route is that of “a much more individualized measure, hinging on social services, and much more ‘active’ as regards the possibility of entering the world of work. And above all – underlines the Northern League parliamentarian – it must not be added to other interventions because otherwise the risk is to demotivate people to look for a job ”.

The deputy of the League continues above all his experience as mayor (he was mayor in Arona, in the Novara area, where he now holds the position of deputy mayor) which makes him say: “In summary, we believe that a help to families in difficulty through social services is much more effective than a check without a passage through these services. Which are the key tool to tailor help to the exact need and to avoid the risk that an uncontrolled delivery creates situations that clash with people’s real difficulties ”.

(Continued …)