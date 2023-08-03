“From the checks by the Guardia di Finanza, starting from the introduction of the income tax up to the first half of 2023, there are checks wrongly received and wrongly requested for an amount of 506 million“. Said the Minister of Labor, Marina Elvira Calderone, during the information on basic income in the Senate Chamber.

Read also

“In the control activity on citizens’ income recipients, carried out by the national labor inspectorate and by the carabinieri nucleus between 2019 and 2023, there were 35,737 irregular earners intercepted or with the need to regularize their position“, he added.

Replying to the harsh criticisms coming from Pd and M5S, the minister wanted to “recall that the introduction of the basic income, which followed the abolition of the Rei, took place amid severe criticism from numerous components of political forces that sit today between opposition benches and who today have a critical view of the measures adopted by the government”.

“The Rdc immediately showed critical aspects linked to the strong misalignment between monetary support and activation initiatives, made evident by having started the monetary disbursement without having taken steps to enable the employment centers to cope to the new tasks assigned to them in terms of employment,” said Calderone.

The Minister of Labor also underlined that “the government’s action represents the political sign of a new cultural approach inspired by work, as written in our Constitution. We see work as the answer to poverty: it is the best way to combat conditions of poverty”.

But the opposition is pressing. “This right has decided that if you are between the ages of 18 and 59 you have to find a job, it doesn’t matter what your condition of life is – the senator said in the Chamber Francesco Boccia, president of the Democratic Party group in the Senate – But we have never seen anyone who decided to be born poor, not to study, to live in dramatic conditions. On the contrary, whoever is in those conditions tries to get out of it and if he fails to do so he needs the state ”.

“If the Guardia di Finanza found frauds worth 500 million out of 25 billion, i.e. for 2% of RDC files – Boccia continued – it means that something worked. And I want to say this to those who look to the past thinking they are making propaganda: the Democratic Party did not vote for the RDC in 2018, but in 2019, when it came to making it structural during the Giallorossi government, they voted for it with conviction. And I thank God, because if there hadn’t been the RDC during the lockdown we would have had real social conflicts. Did everything work out? It worked as a subsidy, it needed to be improved on active employment policies. It is a pity that Minister Calderone has not held a single meeting on active labor policies with the unions, except now to discover the agreement regarding the minimum wage”, added the dem.

“So one of the two: if what the unions think is central, I ask Minister Calderone to convene them, if she doesn’t want to convene the opposition. Open a table on precariousness and the labor market. If she does this, she will have all our support. Government and the majority do not continue to do nothing under the pretext of not being able to do everything, they have postponed everything to September from the Pnrr, to Autonomy, from the minimum wage to this phantom platform on employment centers. they will be people who will live with a trauma, because they will not know what will happen in a month and will have the certainty of not having a future ahead of them”, concluded Boccia.

Violence in sight driven by the stop to the basic income? “I hope not, the M5S will do everything to prevent the social disaster produced by the suspension of the RDC, the anguish of underpaid and ignored workers from leading to and degenerating into violence, we will do everything to avert and counter it – said the leader of the M5S, Joseph Conteguest of ‘Piazza Asiago’ – Ma we expect an autumn that is not hot but very hotand the government is doing nothing to prevent it.”

On the basic income and its costs “Minister Calderone does not know what she is talking about – said Conte – if they had managed Italy during the pandemic they would have done even more damage. They first sent the INPS commissioner, then sent this message ” to suspend the basic income, “improvident and imprecise. Beyond a false and misleading message, because it speaks of suspension while” it is a cut, “by the end of the year” the cut “will reach a further 300,000 families”.