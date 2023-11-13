Rdc, wanted to cross the Strait of Messina with 600 thousand euros: a Calabrian earner was stopped thanks to the nose of the “cash dog” Haidy

The soldiers of the Provincial Command of Financial Police of Messina they surprised a citizen of Calabrian origins intent on transporting, across the Strait of Messina, 600 thousand euros in cash of illicit origin. More specifically, during the routine checks of vehicles and people in transit on the Strait, the soldiers of the Messina Group stopped a vehicle coming from Palermo and headed to Villa San Giovanni at the private landing stages. Suspicious of the driver’s agitated attitude, the Yellow Flames they decided to deepen the control with the help of the canine unit. Hence the unexpected discovery: thanks to Haidy’s incredible nose, a “cash dog” specially trained to smell currency, the financiers discovered a large quantity of cash, hidden inside a bag placed in the trunk of the car.

The numerous wads of cash, in denominations of 200, 100, 50, 20, 10 and even 5 Euros, had been wrapped with transparent film and packing tape, for a total of approximately 600,000 euros. Based on initial investigations, the driver was found to be a member of a family unit benefiting from Citizenship Income, unemployed and without any source of support. Therefore, not having exhaustively justified the possession of such a large sum of money, the banknotes were seized and the subject was handed over to the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Messina for the crimes of money laundering and receiving stolen goods, without prejudice to the presumption of innocence until responsibility has been ascertained.

