Who receives the Citizenship Income does not want to work or is simply looking for a salary appropriate to their professional skills?

Many of us have so-called indispensable books on our bedside table, the ones you reread very willingly because they are full of meaning, culture and morals.

One of them, for me, is “The Tale of the Bees” Laterza editions of Bernard Mandeville (1670-1733), written in 1705 and republished in 1714, in defense of what was written.

Now, not being able to copy in full from page 162 to page 163 and respecting the copyright, I will tell it in the form of a modern story.

One winter morning Dr. Rossi, finding himself in the suburbs, called a taxi to take him to the city centre, setting the price himself at 30 euros; whereupon, the resentful taxi driver refused. Dr. Rossi’s thought was: “this guy doesn’t want to work”.

Doctor Rossi was having dinner with friends in the evening, when one of them remembered that he had to urgently collect a gift package for his wife. Outside the weather was worsening and the rain had turned to sleet; therefore, not wanting to risk driving in person, he looked for someone willing to go downtown for that errand that would have paid a good 300 euros.

The waiter, who overheard the conversation, said that there was a taxi driver who would do it for that amount. So the taxi driver collected the package and returned before the diners had finished their dinner.

The gratitude for the efforts made by the taxi driver was repaid with the agreed 300 euros. In the meantime Dr. Rossi recognized the taxi driver who had refused the 30 euro fare to the center that morning and understood that it was only a question of the “signing bonus” that makes people move.

If you liked the story, adapt it by comparing the Basic income with one salary or a fee appropriate to their professional skills and you will see that we are all well disposed for the jobof course with the exception of the sly ones who are always present.

I wish to remind you that this moral was written in 1714 and do you also think it is very current? And then, it can always close with a Latin saying: “Facis de necessitate virtutem”, make a virtue of necessity.

