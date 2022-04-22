Citizenship income, Naples: carabinieri discover 1204 crafty men in 5 months

1204 are the ‘crafty ones’ of the citizen’s income discovered with the bis investigation of the Carabinieri of the Provincial Command of Naples and of the Carabinieri Command Inspectorate of Labor with the collaboration of INPS In 5 months, over 6 and a half million euros poured into the pockets of people without the right to the benefit. The checks were carried out on 1,167 families and 2,300 people: 651 irregular positions, 553 people reported for fraud against the State.

There black jersey belongs to the north eastern province of the capital with the figure of Marano covering more than 1 third of the total of over 6 million euros. Accounts in hand, the carabinieri found that over 2.7 million euros were poured into the pockets of people residing in that area: 125 the number of people reported, of these 101 have criminal prejudices.

The districts of San Ferdinando, Chiaia, Posillipo, Montecalvario, San Giuseppe, Avvocata, Mercato, Pendino and Porto get the silver medal. In this part of the city the budget speaks of less than 1 million euros of damage to the treasury, with 160 people reported for the revocation of the benefit. The most virtuous area is the Vesuvian one. In the southern area of ​​the capital, the shortfall amounts to € 287,927.99. The worst of the class is the Stabia area in which receivables from the State were found for 95,175.02 euros.

The case discovered by the carabinieri of the Napoli Centro company that they have is sensational 129 citizens of Romanian nationality reported for aggravated fraud, residing in various municipalities of the municipality of Naples. According to the legislation underlying the provision of income, a foreigner can receive the benefit only after having resided in Italy for 10 years, 2 of which are continuous.

The military developed an anomaly report sent by INPS and ascertained that the 129 had not been resident in Italy for 10 years as was falsely declared. Thanks to this ploy they had unduly received about 700 thousand euros. Same tenor the operation carried out in the northern area of ​​the Neapolitan province. The military of the Qualiano station have 45 foreign citizens reported on the loose: damage to the pockets of taxpayers equal to 360 thousand euros. During the activities, the Qualianesi carabinieri sifted through offices and public bodies without forgetting the tax assistance centers in the area.

They also carried out checks through the various databases in their possession and cross-referenced the results obtained with those received from INPS for the disbursement of the benefit. The suspects will answer the crime of aggravated fraud to obtain public funds and further investigations are still underway to identify other dark sides of the affair.



