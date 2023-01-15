The Citizenship caucus in the Chamber decided to stay out of the Lula government’s allied base. In a meeting this Saturday, the 14th, the party’s deputies stated that they will maintain a position of independence in relation to the Planalto Palace, despite the fact that the national board has approved “unconditional” support for the PT.

Cidadania will have five deputies in the next legislature, which begins in February, after the end of the parliamentary recess in Congress. The party, nationally chaired by Roberto Freire, formed a federation with the PSDB in May last year, and is now negotiating a merger with Podemos, which announced the incorporation of the PSC in November.

“I don’t see conditions right now for us not to fight for democracy, but that doesn’t mean fighting for Lula. Lula does not alone mean democracy in Brazil”, said the leader of Citizenship in the Chamber, deputy Alex Manente (SP), in a video released today.

In a note, signed by Manente, the bench in the Chamber says that it will act in the defense of proposals that are aligned with the party program and the principles of Citizenship. “We also defend sustainability in all its understanding, as well as fiscal responsibility and modernizing reforms in our country”.

Deputies also say they will always be in favor of democracy and respect for the democratic rule of law, six days after the buildings of the National Congress, the Planalto Palace and the Federal Supreme Court (STF) were invaded by coup supporters of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“But we will not shy away from criticizing and combating possible mistakes made by the new federal management”, ponder the parliamentarians, in the note. Deputies claim that the decision to declare independence from the government in the Chamber, despite going against the decision of the National Executive, is supported by the statute of the party, which, according to them, is against closing the issue.

Cidadania supported Lula in the second round of the presidential election against then-president Bolsonaro, who was trying to be re-elected. In the first stage of the dispute, the acronym was part of the coalition of the now Minister of Planning and Budget, Simone Tebet (MDB), who also supported the PT in the second round.

In the Senate, the only parliamentarian of the party, Eliziane Gama (MA), will be part of the allied base of the PT government, after joining the Political Council of the transition team.