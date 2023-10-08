An Emirati woman contributed to thwarting a crime and arresting its perpetrators, in direct cooperation with Dubai Police, when she noticed something suspicious regarding a group of people trying to take a person by force.

Director of the Bur Dubai Police Station, Major General Abdullah Khadem bin Suroor Al-Massam, confirmed that citizen Nouf Salem Saif Mashati Al-Mazrouei not only tried to discover what was happening, but she recorded the car’s number to help with this smart act in quickly reaching the truth and arresting the perpetrators.

Dubai Police honored the citizen, as part of its strategy to enhance cooperation with community members, and motivate them to cooperate with it to enhance security through various communication channels.

In detail, Major General Abdullah Khadem bin Suroor Al-Masam told Emirates Al-Youm that the citizen had a great sense of security when she noticed a number of people trying to take a person away in an abnormal way, so she went to them and asked them what was happening, and she was not convinced by their responses, as they pushed him into a car and left quickly.

He added that it dealt with the matter responsibly and intelligently, as it recorded the car’s number and called the Dubai Police command and control room, explained the incident, and gave the car’s specifications and number, pointing out that the perpetrators moved from the scene of the incident to the area of ​​jurisdiction of the Bur Dubai Police Station, where immediate measures were taken and identified. The vehicle was located within minutes of the report, and it became clear that the crime was an attempt to steal 250,000 dirhams from the victim.

He pointed out that the work team at the center arrested the accused and took legal measures to refer them to the Public Prosecution, stressing that the role played by Citizen Nouf Al Mazrouei was very positive, and contributed directly to the speedy arrest of those involved, in a way that serves the Dubai Police strategy in reducing Crime and the speed of arresting its perpetrators.

He continued that the Bur Dubai Police Station later contacted the citizen and honored her among senior officers, including the Director of Al Muraqqabat Police Station, Brigadier Rashid Mohammed Saleh Al Shehhi, in confirmation of the importance of the role she played, and in appreciation of her effort, acumen, and sense of security that all members of society should enjoy. Al-Muassam stressed that Dubai Police attaches great importance to partnership with members of society, as they are a basic line of defense and a partner in enhancing the security and prosperity of the emirate, and therefore it deals with all seriousness and care with any information it receives from any individual, and encourages this cooperation by adopting initiatives to appreciate collaborators, such as The “We Come to Thank You” initiative, during which it is keen to visit distinguished people who have provided great services to society, through cooperation with Dubai Police in their workplaces and honoring them among their colleagues.

The director of Bur Dubai Police Station said that any information, even if its owner considers it simple, can contribute to improving the service, filling a security gap, or arresting a violator or perpetrator of a crime, pointing out that Dubai Police has provided several channels for communicating with it, whether through communication. By telephone or via its smart application on phones, valuing the continued cooperation from community members.

In turn, Citizen Nouf Al Mazrouei said that her contribution to arresting the perpetrators of the incident is a societal duty, and that the honor is a badge for her, expressing her appreciation for the efforts made by Dubai Police to enhance security in the emirate.

